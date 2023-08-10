Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis to launch next month

HQ

Back at Summer Game Fest in Los Angeles, I had the chance to check out and play a little of the upcoming Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis. This mobile take on the iconic RPG combines sprite gameplay with combat encounters that use remake-inspired visuals, and at the time, I was quite impressed with what I got to experience.

Now, Square Enix has announced exactly when Ever Crisis will officially be launching on iOS and Android, with the game set to launch on September 7, 2023.

To add to this, pre-registering for the game is still active, with the milestone reward system stating that so far over one million people have registered, meaning there's still time to help reach the 1.5 million maximum reward that will be granted to all players who pre-register come release.