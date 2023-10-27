Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis has been rated for PC

HQ

It looks like Square Enix is getting ready to bring its mobile title, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, to PC players. The ESRB has now rated a PC version of the game, saying that the title is coming to Windows PC and that it contains fantasy violence, mild blood, mild language, and suggestive themes.

The ESRB has given the PC version a Teen rating, and stated that the game features "cries of pain and colourful light effects" as well as having "a handful of environments depict blood-like trails on the ground." The rating goes further to add:

"Cutscenes depict further instances of violence and/or blood: a creature with cuts and red stains; dead creatures engulfed in flames; soldiers shooting at characters. Some female characters are designed with revealing outfits (e.g., deep cleavage, wet clothing that appears slightly transparent, bikinis in the battlefield). The words "jacka*s" and "bastard" appear in the game."

The ESRB does also note that there are in-game purchases in the title, including random items, which we talked about their impact in our review of the game, which you can find here.