Final Fantasy VII director talks about Hollywood treatment

Yoshinori Kitase, the director behind the legendary Final Fantasy VII, recently shared his excitement about a potential new film or series adaptation of the beloved game. In a recent interview with Danny Peña, Kitase revealed that while there are no official plans yet, Hollywood directors and actors have shown a keen interest in bringing the universe of Final Fantasy VII to life once again.

This wouldn't be the first time the franchise ventured into film, as Kitase worked on Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children in 2005. With the success of the Final Fantasy VII Remake and the upcoming release of Rebirth, the timing could be perfect for another cinematic journey into the world of Cloud Strife. As more and more video game adaptations succeed in Hollywood, could Final Fantasy VII be next on the list?