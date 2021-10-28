Final Fantasy V pixel remaster coming to Steam and mobile in November

HQ

November is almost always the hottest month for games, but this year it's a little lighter than usual after a series of spectacular delays ever since 2021 even started. So if nothing new tickles your fancy, why not settle down with one of the best pixel J-RPG's of all time?

Square Enix suddenly revealed late yesterday that Final Fantasy V is getting a pixel remaster in November for PC and smartphones:

"The King is missing, memories have been lost, and the crystals are in jeopardy. Luckily, these heroes are up to the job. #FinalFantasy V pixel remaster is coming to Steam and Mobile on November 10th PDT/GMT. Pre-purchase now for a 20% discount on Steam: http://sqex.link/FFV"

Final Fantasy V was way ahead of it's time with a surprisingly deep system for jobs that did let you mix and match as you wanted, opening up for the freedom to create some amazing combinations of abilities. If you haven't played it before and don't mind beautiful pixels, we can really recommend you to check it out when it is released on November 10.