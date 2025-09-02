Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Preview: A well-realised long-awaited return

HQ

There has been a bit of a trend as of late to bring back beloved JRPGs in a more modernised appearance and form. Square Enix is at the forefront of this endeavour, seeing many of its classic titles returning, be it Live A Live, Dragon Quest, Super Mario RPG alongside Nintendo, and soon also Final Fantasy Tactics. Talking about the latter project, as part of Gamescom, I had the chance to get an early taste of this game, going hands-on with a portion of the project to see how it has lovingly been updated.

HQ

The demo of the game that I had the luxury to experience was only brief, in part due to having to depart early to speak with the co-directors. Ultimately, what I was able to experience included the opening scenes before jumping ahead into a battle where the combat system was used in full effect.

Before getting into the details, it's worth noting that the return of Final Fantasy Tactics is particularly exciting because of how it respects but enhances the original title. That was noticeable right away in this preview build, as the fully voiced dialogue took the narrative and storytelling to new immersive heights, all while the updated graphics painted a lovely and colourful picture, all without losing the charm and identity that the 1997 game made iconic. It's undoubtedly still Final Fantasy Tactics, but it feels like it belongs on modern platforms now, even if the core design philosophy betrays its age, as we hardly ever see games anymore with such small diorama-like levels and scenes as is the case here. It has that perfect balance of nostalgia and modernised influence that means fans, new and old, should find something to appreciate in The Ivalice Chronicles version.

This is an ad:

As for the combat, the aim was to protect Princess Ovelia from attackers, with the caveat being that she started trapped between two hostile and warring factions. Your squad of heroes must infiltrate this group, serving as a shield against the princess while cutting down those that wish her harm, which while seeming quite straightforward and simple, proved to be a challenge due to the limited manoeuvrability of each hero and the verticality of the level.

Yep, you have to manage heroes that cannot move far before being able to strike on top of a level structure where you can only move in certain directions due to steep cliff faces, water hazards, and obstacles. Adding to this is the additional dated design style that means attacks can only be made in two dimensions, meaning you cannot strike a foe that is standing adjacent to your hero on a tile that is in a diagonal direction. For folk, like myself, who are more used to modernised turn-based strategy games, the rigidity took some adjusting to get used to, as did the difficulty where it routinely felt like you were on the backfoot and struggling to overcome the task at hand. But hey, this is very much a theme with older JRPGs, so in a way you can only praise the authenticity of The Ivalice Chronicles further.

This is an ad:

There are a slate of unique heroes you can collect and use to your advantage, each of whom fall into a different class type and can be levelled up individually to make them stronger. This variety means that you can change strategy heading into each fight, perhaps deciding that a closer-quarters level better benefits melee and tougher heroes while a more open level, like the one I experienced, is better for ranged fighters and spellcasters who don't need to get entirely up close and personal. It's an interesting dynamic that adds plenty of depth to the overall experience.

After just a limited amount of time with Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, it became abundantly clear that this game will be perfect for the demographic who enjoy the HD-2D remakes that Square Enix has been putting out. It's not quite of the same style, using a slightly unique art direction, but in practice and in the way that it plays, there are a lot of similarities that shine through. For fans of the original, you can still experience the game as it was in the Classic style, or for you can check out the cleaner, sleeker, and more user-friendly Enhanced edition, which even uses a tidier user interface to more efficiently convey information to the player. But again, make no mistake, while it's an obviously updated version, The Ivalice Chronicles is still tough, complex, challenging, and loaded with the lore and excellent storytelling that fans to this day appreciate the original for.