Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles has sold 1 million copies

HQ

It has taken a few months, but Square Enix has clearly delivered another JRPG hit. We say this because the Japanese publisher has now revealed that late-September's Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles has surpassed the one million sold copies milestone.

As has been confirmed on social media, the announcement was made alongside a short message that thanked fans for their support of the fan-favourite game.

"Kicking off the new year with huge thanks to everyone who has played Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles!"

If you have yet to play Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, you can snag a copy of the game as of the moment on all platforms, including Nintendo Switch 1 and 2. If you're curious if it's a game worthy of your time, don't miss our review.