Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles confirmed during State of Play

Ahead of the State of Play broadcast taking place, a rumour started swirling that a (long-rumoured) Final Fantasy Tactics title would be making an appearance. That rumour turned out to be very, very accurate.

Square Enix and its development team Creative Studio 3 has announced what is being dubbed Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, and it's a remake of the beloved original that also includes the classic version within it. Yep, you can play the fancier and updated edition of the game that includes a renewed interface, plenty of additional tricks and doodads, story adjustments, fully voiced dialogue, and more, or you can return and experience the original that combines the classic graphics and gameplay with the War of the Lions translation.

Both versions of the game are included in the full package, and as for when you can check out and play Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, the game will launch on September 30, 2025, on PS4 and PS5, with pre-orders now available. Check out the announcement trailer below.