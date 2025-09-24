HQ

Final Fantasy Tactics was released on the first PlayStation in 1997. It was originally created and designed by Yasumi Matsuno, who wanted to create an accessible tactical game in the Final Fantasy universe. The result was Final Fantasy Tactics, which went on to become quite a success. By the end of 1997, it had sold over 1.2 million copies in Japan alone (the game did not arrive in the West until 1998).

The game has since become a cult classic among fans and is one of the most beloved strategy games ever. So Square Enix has taken on quite a task in restoring this classic, especially since the source code for the original game was partially lost, meaning that parts of this remaster have been written from scratch. Square Enix hopes to introduce the game to a new generation of players and has therefore delivered this The Ivalice Chronicles remaster, which adds a number of quality-of-life updates, a brand new visual style, full voice acting, new controls, updated UI, and various gameplay rebalances.

When you start Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, you can choose whether you want to play in Enhanced Mode, which is the new remaster, or Classic Mode, which is a 1:1 conversion of the original from 1997. Classic comes complete with old-school 4:3 ratio, blurred cutscenes, but also with the charming and classic pixel graphics. This version has had an autosave feature added, but otherwise it appears as the original and does not support Trophies on PlayStation 5.

For this review, I have of course played both versions, but the focus will mainly be on the updated version of the game and the changes that have been made.

First, a very brief summary of what Final Fantasy Tactics is. The game was released in 1997 and is a team-based tactical isometric role-playing game. Battles take place on a grid where each unit in a party can move and attack once per round. Obstacles, terrain type, and elevation differences in the terrain affect which moves and actions you can perform. When all units in your party have done what they were supposed to do, the turn passes to the opponent. If you think you've heard this before, it's because Final Fantasy Tactics has inspired countless games in the genre over the years. On top of that, there is a gripping story that takes some twists and turns along the way, as it should in a Final Fantasy game, and the result is one of the most compelling strategy games ever.

Under the surface, the Classic and Enhanced editions work the same. They are both based on the same principles and mechanics, but the Enhanced edition has been made much more accessible than the original game. As mentioned earlier, the visuals have been significantly updated, the menus and UI in general have been updated, the controls have been updated, and, last but not least, all dialogue now features full voice acting, and several parts of the dialogue have been rewritten.

The two biggest immediate changes come in the form of the new Combat Timeline and the new Tactical View. The Combat Timeline is located on the left side of the screen, where you can see the order in which enemies attack and when it is your own troops' turn to attack. It may sound like a small thing - and something you would expect from a strategy game in 2025 - but the original game did not have this timeline, and it makes a big difference, helping to make the game less frustrating.

The second thing is, as mentioned, Tactical View. Since Final Fantasy Tactics takes place with an isometric perspective, with a fairly low camera position, there will often be places where your troops, or your enemies, can be hidden behind houses, rocks, or other obstacles in the landscape. Although you can rotate the isometric perspective 90 degrees at a time, it can still be difficult to get a full overview of the battlefield and where the enemies are located. With the new Tactical View, you get a top-down view of the battlefield, giving you a much better overview, which again helps to make the gaming experience somewhat better and more contemporary.

The Enhanced Edition is far less frustrating than the original, and I think many of the updates help to make an excellent strategy game even better, but I'm not entirely sure that dedicated fans will agree with me. In addition to making the game more accessible and contemporary, these adjustments also change the balance of the game, and I'm not entirely sure that veteran fans will be thrilled about that.

Then we come to the visual aspect, which is simply a miss. First, it must be said that the menus are beautiful and much better to use than the originals, and the new cutscenes are also a huge improvement over the originals. But the in-game graphics have been changed from a charming pixel art style to a decidedly characterless and soulless direction. It is possible that the graphics are technically in an HD-2D update, but they are not nearly as charming and beautiful as in, for example, Octopath Traveler or Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake.

The new graphics are a significant change, but I'm not sure it's an improvement. It looks like it's been through a TikTok filter or AI, and the end result is something... that just doesn't look right. It's a real shame. The audio has also been updated, with an improved soundtrack, but what you really notice is the updated dialogue, which is now also voiced, and the voice actors actually do a really good job.

The tactical gameplay is still the star of the show 28 years later, and with this new version, Square Enix has updated an already excellent game in most areas, and unfortunately also taken a step in the wrong direction in a few other areas. Both the story and the complex job system still hold up, and the new quality-of-life improvements and the now fully voiced dialogue make the game a little more digestible for today's strategy gamers.

However, I would also guess that the most dedicated fans will not be equally happy with all the updates, but I don't think anyone can disagree that Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles is the perfect place to start if you want to try one of the best tactical role-playing games of our time, as it is somewhat more accessible than the original. It still requires a lot of time and dedication from the player, but the time spent with the game will be less frustrating than it was 28 years ago. Just try playing the included original version, and I think you'll see what I mean.