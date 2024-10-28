Final Fantasy sets and decks in Magic The Gathering to arrive in summer 2025

This past weekend saw MagicCon: Las Vegas, the largest gathering of Magic: The Gathering collectible card game enthusiasts, host tournaments and make major announcements about the future of the game in 2025.

In a spectacular close to the competition, Spanish player Javier "Thalay" Domínguez won the Magic the Gathering World Championship, retaining the title of Champion he won in 2018. The pro had a rather complicated draft phase, with a difficult second day followed by a third day gaining confidence with a 3-0 win, until he reached the final against Portugal's Marcio Carvalho.

Aside from the World Tournament showcase, Wizards of the Coast announced the next Universes Beyond set for Magic The Gathering, which will be Final Fantasy. The sets, which will survey the entire series of Square Enix games, will hit shops on 13 June 2025.

"At Square Enix, we are always looking for new ways to breathe life into the rich lore and legacy of Final Fantasy," said Shoichi Ichikawa, producer of the Final Fantasy series at Square Enix. "This collaboration is important to us because it allows us to merge the immersive storytelling of Final Fantasy with the fun strategic gameplay of Magic: The Gathering, something that will appeal to fans of both franchises.

In addition to the Final Fantasy set, MTG showed off news of the upcoming Foundations set, which will be released on November 15. Foundations will include fan-favorite legends and Planeswalkers from throughout Magic's 30-year history. In addition, all cards in the set will be legal for competitive play until at least 2029, so if you're a regular player, you won't want to miss out on this opportunity.

There are plenty of sets set for 2025 in Magic: The Gathering, and in addition to Final Fantasy, we remind you that there's also a Spider-Man set and a Universes Beyond set yet to be revealed.