Final Fantasy Resonance Preview: Square Enix gives Final Fantasy a familiar HD-2D overhaul

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Let's not beat around the bush as you know what to expect from a HD-2D game these days. It's not that the format is tired and overused, rather simply that Square Enix created something memorable and special, and which few competitors can rival. The projects debuting using the HD-2D aesthetic are effectively the modern evolution of the traditional pixelated JRPG, and this means nearly all of these titles (Octopath Traveler, Dragon Quest, The Adventures of Elliot, Triangle Strategy, Live A Live) have a similar visual presentation, feature gripping and challenging turn-based strategy action, have broad and long-reaching narratives, and typically tell their story using written dialogue and static drawn character models. Again, it's a style that is relatively new and which works effectively, but it does mean when I tell you Final Fantasy Resonance is a HD-2D game, you develop a certain prejudice of what that might look like and it's pretty much bang on the money.

As part of Gamescom, I had the luxury of playing an hour of Final Fantasy Resonance, getting a taste of the earlier portion of the story, namely a slice of Chapter 2. The preview demo offered up a brief exploration of the wider 'open' world before instead focusing mainly on a singular dungeon, described by the Square Enix team on hand as a smaller and more concise dungeon better befitting of such a preview opportunity, as some can last well over an hour in length. Those familiar with HD-2D games will understand this phrasing, but for those who are not, the dungeon in question, known as Wind Shrine, was tight enough for me to enter it from the beginning, do a bit of exploring and puzzling, and to eventually reach the end boss, defeat said enemy, and see the lengthy cutscene that followed. You could regard it as an end-to-end taste of Final Fantasy Resonance.

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So let's go about this chronologically, starting with the wider world. This was served up in a similar way to the open overworld in the Dragon Quest 1-3 remakes, meaning as a sprite figure, you can wander around a vibrant and colourful land where every now and then an enemy will attack out of the blue leading to a combat encounter. You can choose to fight them or to flee, and then continue adventuring around. Admittedly, I didn't do much adventuring as without a clear direction beside the Wind Shrine dungeon, it all felt a tad pointless. So after a couple of minutes of roaming around rolling hills and craggy mountain paths, I returned to the dungeon to progress onwards.

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Before going any further, I should tell you Final Fantasy Resonance is also put together like a traditional JRPG from a strategy and party standpoint. You have a collection of heroes, each with their own stats, traits, and fighting styles, who you call upon in battle to defeat enemies. You can arrange your party so a certain hero is the 'leader', you can customise abilities and available moves, you can choose which Visions are active for each character, with these being special power-ups that enable iconic heroes from other Final Fantasy games to aid in combat, including Final Fantasy VII's Cloud and Final Fantasy IX's Zidane, among others. All you have to do is look at the party screenshots below to get a taste of what the developers had in mind, which is very HD-2D and very modern-day JRPG in the same way.

Anyway, the dungeon. As we're talking about a Chapter 2 dungeon, it was quite clear the developers weren't yet looking to bewilder or blow the minds of players, so much so it was somewhat easy to navigate. Generally, there was one key direction to follow, but there were a few magical elevators to transition between floors of the dungeon, and some were off the beaten path and designed to solely take you to 'hidden' chests and items that would be crucial in a true playthrough where resources are significantly harder to come by. Like the overworld, as you wander around this dungeon you'll notice the halls are lacking life and movement, with only the player's sprite giving a sense of sentience. However, this is because, in a HD-2D manner, you will be ambushed by enemies out of the blue here too, leading to unavoidable combat encounters. It's around this point you have to start making decisions about whether to fight or flee, as on one hand battling enemies will lead to earning experience and rewards to improve your heroes and party but likely at the cost of health and items. Since this is a JRPG, there are only certain areas where you can top-up and rest, meaning you really need to progress through each battle without taking much damage or consuming excess amounts of mana.

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The actual combat is quite traditional for these games as well, with it operating in a turn-based strategy manner and with it boasting a timeline at the top of the HUD depicting when each of your heroes will strike and when enemies will get to launch a riposte. I won't spell it out for you much more beyond this as it's about exactly what you have in mind, but there are a couple of interesting unique design choices, namely in the Visions, which add an extra array of abilities from Final Fantasy legends to use, alongside the technique where the game gets its very name: Resonance. These are effectively 'ultimate' moves where after you've been fighting for long enough, you can unleash a devastating attack from one of the Final Fantasy Visions characters. These attacks are also special as instead of the pixel art the rest of the game uses, we are treated to cinematic and animated sequences where, as an example, Final Fantasy VII: Remake's Cloud will swing his Buster Sword in a flurry of moves before it returns to the pixel combat encounter and we see the Cloud sprite attack the enemy to deliver a heaving and destructive blow. Again, Resonance attacks are infrequent, so when you do generate one, it's best to put them to good use.

At the end of the dungeon, the boss for Wind Shrine awaited. While I can say there are some rather major narrative reveals presented once the fight came to a close affecting the wider Final Fantasy saga as a whole, I won't delve into these to preserve the integrity of the story. As for the boss battle itself, expect a somewhat traditional HD-2D experience, where you have to understand and learn the weaknesses of your foe to ensure you attack with strikes that aren't rendered essentially useless. The boss was also an absolute titan, with far more health than my entire party combined, meaning it was a bit of a slug fest requiring several team-wide uses of Cure and mana potions to top back up my MP, all while the odd Phoenix Down was necessary to return a fighter to the fold after a particularly devastating strike was delivered. Those more familiar and experienced with HD-2D games and JRPGs may have an easier time with this boss, but regardless it didn't come across as 'hard', just simply time consuming.

Once the preview build had reached its conclusion, I was left with a few thoughts surrounding Final Fantasy Resonance. There's no denying it's an ambitious narrative fans of the wider series will adore and likely find surprising at times; it's clear the combat is exactly what you'd expect from a HD-2D game with a sprinkle of added flair; and the visuals are as spectacular and colourful as all of these games are, a true feast for the eyes for pixel fans. But I did get a sense of Deja vu when playing the preview build, mainly in the fact these games are all starting to look and feel a little similar to one another. If you're a veteran of Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, Octopath Traveler, the list goes on, you might disagree with me on that opinion, but many of the uninitiated may see Final Fantasy Resonance and regard it as just another exploration into the HD-2D formula. As I've said on multiple occasions, it does still work well enough to be enjoyable and entertaining, but I am also starting to wonder where the next innovation for this setup will come from and if there are any ideas to take the traditional JRPG style to a new place.

As it is, if you adore these styles of games, Final Fantasy Resonance is looking to be another treat, especially if you know the series' lore inside and out...