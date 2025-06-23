Final Fantasy producer hints at bringing FFXVI to Switch 2

HQ

Square Enix has been pushing to bring more of its games to a wider audience by buying more into the cross-platform theme. As of recent, that has seen Final Fantasy XVI coming to Xbox Series consoles (and Final Fantasy VII: Remake eventually too), but that might not be the only console the Japanese company had in mind.

Speaking on a recent livestream update, producer Naoki Yoshida dropped a brief phrasing that suggested a Nintendo Switch 2 version is on the horizon. As noticed by a ResetEra user, towards the end of the stream when the developers are chatting between themselves, Yoshida notes that there is "just Nintendo left", something that creative director Kazutoyo Maehiro commented on with the brief reply that he "will do his best".

This is by no means a confirmation, but it does seem to suggest that an eventual Switch 2 version of the game may happen, especially since the console is often regarded and compared to the Series S system, a platform that now runs the recent action-RPG, albeit clearly not too well.