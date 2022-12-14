Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster seems to be heading for Switch and PS4

HQ

Final Fantasy 1-6 went from having some of the ugliest modern ports to shining like elemental crystals thanks to the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series that updated the classics with a beautiful retro-inspired artstyle.

The new and updated ports have so far only been released on PC and mobile devices, but last year Square Enix indicated that they might also pop up on other platforms provided that the demand was high enough.

Apparently that must have been the case, as the Reddit user cefaluu recently posted screenshots from the ESRB website showing that the games' age rating now also covered PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

All references to the console releases has since been removed from all the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games, but it nonetheless leaves us hopeful that an announcement is imminent. Perhaps on the 18th of december where Square Enix has promised to celebrate the series 35th anniversary with new announcements?

Thanks, IGN.