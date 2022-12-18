Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster launches for consoles next spring

Earlier this week, we wrote that Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster was seemingly headed Nintendo Switch and PS4, thanks to an ESRB rating mentioning these platforms.
And it didn't take long for Square Enix to officially confirm the news, as they have just revealed that the collection, which contains upgraded versions of Final Fantasy 1-6, is indeed headed to modern consoles after having released for PC and mobile devices last year.
Arriving in Spring 2023, the games can digitally be bought either separately or in a complete bundle.
There will also be two physical editions containing the complete collection, both of them coming in limited quantities and sold exclusively through the Square Enix Store.
The first option is simple a standard edition called Final Fantasy I-VI Collection (€74.99), while the so-called Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster -FF35th Anniversary Edition (€274.99) contains the following items:
Both physical editions are open for pre-orders now.