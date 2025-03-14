Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster helps push the franchise to over 200 million sold copies

HQ

Last year, Square Enix and its representatives often talked about how they are trying to broaden the audience for their games and stop using exclusives, which in reality will mean significantly more games for Microsoft and Nintendo consoles.

In September, we got a first taste of this when they announced and released Trials of Mana, Legend of Mana, and Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster for Xbox in connection with the Tokyo Game Show. The latter made its way to the top of the sales charts, and together with all previous sales, this has now resulted in Square Enix revealing (via Gematsu) that the collection has sold over five million copies.

Thanks to this outstanding result, the Final Fantasy series has climbed to over 200 million sold copies, reminding us once again what a giant of a game franchise this actually is.