Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster has now officially sold in more than 6 million copies

Even though Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XV, and Final Fantasy XVI (the three last main singleplayer installations in the franchise) have received favorable reviews, they have not quite reached the same level of acclaim that the series used to enjoy on Super Nintendo, PlayStation, and PlayStation 2. Many remember the older titles fondly, and we see clear evidence of this in the popularity of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster.

Square Enix has now announced via Instagram that the game collection (which contains updated versions of the first six games in the series) has sold over six million copies since its release in February. This is, of course, well deserved, and it is truly a timeless package that definitely belongs in your game collection.

We can also tell you that it's currently available at a 35% discount for Xbox through the Xbox Countdown Sale that we reported on recently. These discounts often show up in other sales too, so hopefully you'll be able to get it cheaper for PC, PlayStation, and Switch as well - and this is definitely a great way to spend Xmas.