Final Fantasy, Like a Dragon, Resident Evil, and more heading to Game Pass this month
Microsoft presents a somewhat lighter month than usual, but we're still getting plenty of entertainment.
With mid-March now behind us, Microsoft is ready to reveal what Game Pass subscribers can look forward to in the second half of the month. This time around, the line-up is a bit lighter than usual in terms of major new releases, but we're getting at least two really great Japanese RPGs from the Final Fantasy and Like a Dragon series and one of the top three Resident Evil adventures of all-time. Here's what you'll get (games marked with * won't be available on Game Pass Premium at launch; games marked with ** are already included in other subscriptions but are now coming to Game Pass Premium):
As usual, there's also extra content available as free downloadable perks, and the second half of March brings offerings like the Battleworn Secret Service Pack for The Division 2 and the Supercharge Pack for Skate. You can read more about these on Xbox Wire.
Regrettably, there are also titles that are being removed. Fortunately, this time there are only two. These will be removed on March 31, but you can get up to 20% off them with your subscription until then if you want to keep any of them: