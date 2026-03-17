Final Fantasy, Like a Dragon, Resident Evil, and more heading to Game Pass this month

HQ

With mid-March now behind us, Microsoft is ready to reveal what Game Pass subscribers can look forward to in the second half of the month. This time around, the line-up is a bit lighter than usual in terms of major new releases, but we're getting at least two really great Japanese RPGs from the Final Fantasy and Like a Dragon series and one of the top three Resident Evil adventures of all-time. Here's what you'll get (games marked with * won't be available on Game Pass Premium at launch; games marked with ** are already included in other subscriptions but are now coming to Game Pass Premium):



Gabby's Dollhouse: Ready to Party (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - Today



South of Midnight (Cloud, Xbox, Handheld, and PC) - March 18**



The Alters (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - March 18**



Disco Elysium (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - March 19



Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Cloud, Xbox, Handheld, and PC) - March 24



Absolum (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - March 25



Nova Roma (Game Preview) (PC) - March 26*



The Long Dark (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - March 30



Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - March 31



Barbie Horse Trails (Cloud, Xbox, Handheld, and PC) - April 2



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC)- April 2**



Final Fantasy IV (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - April 7



As usual, there's also extra content available as free downloadable perks, and the second half of March brings offerings like the Battleworn Secret Service Pack for The Division 2 and the Supercharge Pack for Skate. You can read more about these on Xbox Wire.