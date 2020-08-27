Final Fantasy Legend trilogy arrives on Switch December 15

You're watching Advertisements

The announcement of the Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend was the real surprise within yesterday's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase.

The collection includes the three Final Fantasy Legend games that were released exclusively for the Game Boy between 1990 and 1993 (in the west). It also comes with new features, such as a high-speed mode, and adjustable screen magnification, which should be of benefit to modern gamers.

Being able to play these games without having to track down an original copy or resort to the evil act of emulation we imagine will be massively appealing fans. The Switch, of course, also has the benefit of being able to play these titles on a full-screen TV without having to own the elusive and often expensive Game Boy player accessory for the GameCube.

The trilogy is set to hit the Nintendo Switch on December 15.