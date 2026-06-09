Final Fantasy is getting a HD-2D overhaul in the upcoming Resonance

Fans of the HD-2D style will be treated in a couple of weeks when The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales arrives on a variety of platforms, but they will also be treated again in the months ahead, as another project using this style has in fact been announced.

During the Nintendo Direct, we've just been told about Final Fantasy Resonance, a new HD-2D experience that will be coming to Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 (plus PlayStation, Xbox, and PC) as soon as October 22.

Yep, the autumn is getting even more hectic and busy, with Square Enix finally giving one of its other tentpole franchises the HD-2D treatment. It'll be a turn-based RPG once more, more akin to Octopath Traveler than The Adventures of Elliot, and will feature some of Final Fantasy's more iconic stars and characters, including Cloud, Zidane, Terra, The Warrior of Light, Shantotto, and Y'shtola.

Expect more information from the game in the weeks ahead as we edge ever closer to launch.