Final Fantasy is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and a dedicated website is up now

As you probably already knew, 2022 marks the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy, as the first title of this long-time and highly popular RPG franchise was released back on December 18, 1987. Now, publisher Square Enix just opened a dedicated website to celebrate this milestone, on which you can find a message from Yoshinori Kitase, the producer of FF VII Remake:

"V=30, VII=25, XI=20

What do you think these numbers mean?

They are actually the anniversaries of FINAL FANTASY titles this year. Every year a number of titles celebrate their anniversaries, but if you think about it so many from one series lining up in such a way is pretty unusual.

This is only possible because of the long-lasting passionate support for each game in the FF series from fans like you. Thank you so much.

And this year, the FINAL FANTASY series itself celebrates its 35th anniversary.

We will continue to work hard making each FINAL FANTASY game one that you will remember for a long time to come.

The FF 35th site will support new releases, sharing info on upcoming titles and merchandise. I hope you're excited for what's on the way for FINAL FANTASY!"

So far, no future plans about the franchise have been shared on this website yet. However, we can look forward to the upcoming PlayStation livestream which is set to start at 22:00 GMT / 23:00 CET today, we might be hearing something by then.