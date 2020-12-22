Final Fantasy illustrator makes Harley Quinn interpretation

You're watching Advertisements

Does the name Yoshitaka Amano ring a bell? He is the illustrator that made the official art to almost all numbered Final Fantasy games since the very beginning. But he does other things as well, of course. Like comics.

Now Amano has painted an alternative cover to an upcoming Harley Quinn comic from the author Stephanie Phillips. She shared the result on Twitter, and we must say it looks a whole lot like... Harley Quinn interpreted by Amano. You can check it out below, and feel free to drop a comment about what you think of the design.

The issue is releasing in March, and you can pre-order it already from selected comic book stores. We don't know how limited it is, so if you want it - we suggest you pre-order it right away.

