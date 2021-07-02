Final Fantasy director working on two major RPGs with new studio

Hajime Tabata was asked to finish Final Fantasy XV, which was in a development hell, and did so in the best possible way. the game came out, was really good and sold well. But after this, he left Square Enix to start his own studio JP Games, and it seems like they are being busy.

In a new interview with Famitsu, Tabata reveals that he is currently working on two "large-scale" games, and those two are being produced with "major companies". He says one of them is reminiscent of Final Fantasy Type-0 (which Tabata directed), although shorter than your typical RPG and also has some sort of multiplayer.

The other title is is described as a AAA game build on the foundations of Final Fantasy XV, and is an open adventure with a big world to explore. A reasonable guess it that it is Microsoft, Nintendo and/or Sony that is the publisher of those games. We are of course looking forward to both of these regardless.

