Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered lands in August

Square Enix has set a release date for this upgraded version with crossplay multiplayer and save game sync between PS4, Switch and mobile.

RPG players shouldn't tire themselves out these days because there is always more Final Fantasy on the horizon. For example, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition finally has a release date as of yesterday. The title was postponed to this summer at the end of last year, and it is now scheduled for August 27. The remaster will release on Nintendo Switch, PS4 as well as Android and iPhone phones and will be playable cross-platform (it also offers cross-progression, i.e. save-games can be transferred between these versions, according to Square Enix).

The remaster has revamped the game visually (naturally, because the original was released in 2003 on the Nintendo Gamecube). In addition to the additional pixels and graphic effects, there will be fresh character voices and the title song has also been re-recorded. Additionally, there will be a New Game +, with a higher level of difficulty for dungeons as well as more challenging bosses.

