Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fantasian

Final Fantasy creator wants to bring Fantasian to PC and consoles

Hironobu Sakaguchi is pushing to port the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Hironobu Sakaguchi, largely known for his role as a creator of Final Fantasy, has been pushing and voicing his desire to bring the mobile JRPG Fantasian to PCs and consoles. During an appearance at the Monaco Anime Game International Conferences 2023 (MAGIC 2023), Sakaguchi has said that there is a demand for the title to come to additional platforms and for a follow-up.

"Many people ask for a PC port, and I also hear demand for a sequel," said Sakaguchi.

As Fantasian originally launched as an Apple Arcade exclusive, the game likely hasn't landed in the hands of as many of the JRPG fans as was originally hoped. Touching on this matter, Sakaguchi directly added:

"Fantasian is a title I hope more people will get to see for themselves in the future."

There has been no confirmation that the game will be coming to PC or console in the future as of yet, or that a sequel is on the way, but would Fantasian on more platforms be something you'd be interested in?

Fantasian

Thanks, IGN.

Related texts

0
FantasianScore

Fantasian
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

The iOS titles is amongst Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi's greatest work.



Loading next content