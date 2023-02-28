Final Fantasy creator wants to bring Fantasian to PC and consoles

HQ

Hironobu Sakaguchi, largely known for his role as a creator of Final Fantasy, has been pushing and voicing his desire to bring the mobile JRPG Fantasian to PCs and consoles. During an appearance at the Monaco Anime Game International Conferences 2023 (MAGIC 2023), Sakaguchi has said that there is a demand for the title to come to additional platforms and for a follow-up.

"Many people ask for a PC port, and I also hear demand for a sequel," said Sakaguchi.

As Fantasian originally launched as an Apple Arcade exclusive, the game likely hasn't landed in the hands of as many of the JRPG fans as was originally hoped. Touching on this matter, Sakaguchi directly added:

"Fantasian is a title I hope more people will get to see for themselves in the future."

There has been no confirmation that the game will be coming to PC or console in the future as of yet, or that a sequel is on the way, but would Fantasian on more platforms be something you'd be interested in?

Thanks, IGN.