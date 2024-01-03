Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Final Fantasy concert is coming to the UK in June

The Royal Northern Sinfonia will be playing a collection of music from FFV, VIII, IX, and XIII.

Video game concerts are becoming increasingly popular these days, and to this end, one such concert that seemingly performed so well it got to return is the Final Symphony. As the name suggests, this is a concert that revolves around music from the Final Fantasy series, and following a run last year, the concert is set to make a return in 2024, and even make its debut on British soil.

Because it has now been revealed that the Final Symphony II will be coming to the UK in June, and that it will be bringing its talents and music to Symphony Hall in Birmingham on June 2 and The Glasshouse venue based in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne on June 9.

As for what the concert will offer, we're told it will feature "The atmospheric, hypnotising soundtracks from Final Fantasy V, VIII, IX and XIII. It doesn't matter if you've played all the games or not, it's beautiful music and it'll sound lush in our ace acoustics."

The show is said to run for two hours and will include a 20 minute interval in between. Tickets for the event will range between £26 and £59 for Symphony Hall and £17 and £43 for The Glasshouse.

Will you be attending the Final Symphony II?

