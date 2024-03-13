Final Fantasy composing legend isn't impressed with modern video game soundtracks

Nobuo Uematsu is a legend when it comes to video game scores. He composed the first nine Final Fantasy games, and later worked on numerous other entries in the series in collaboration with other composers.

Uematsu was recently speaking with NewsPicks (translated by Automaton), where he expressed his disappointment in modern video game soundtracks, saying some producers are "satisfied with movie soundtrack-like music in games." Uematsu compared modern gaming soundtracks with Hollywood movies, which he finds "boring."

"Game music will become more interesting if composers consider 'what is something only I can do?' and use their own knowledge and experience to be truly creative."

Uematsu sees no world where AI can accomplish that. To him, composing good music can only be done by "reaching deep down inside yourself to find aspects unique to you and then expressing them."

What do you think of Uematsu's thoughts?