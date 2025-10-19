Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu refuses to use AI

HQ

The legendary composer does not approve of AI. Nobuo Uematsu, the man responsible for much of the music in some of the most beloved games of our time, told as much in an interview with the Japanese magazine JASRAC. Even though he's older now, the passion still burns strongly within and Uematsu explained that he much rather do things the old way, rather than just create music with the push of a button. Speaking to JASRAC he said:

"I've never used AI and probably never will"

The composer then went on to explain that he feels strongly that a soul is needed for true creativity. And that listening to music also means discovering the person behind the songs. He also remarks that the mistakes and flaws that appear in human made compositions is part of what gives it a personality.

"I think it still feels more rewarding to go through the hardships of creating something myself. When you listen to music, the fun is also in discovering the background of the person who created it, right? AI does not have that kind of background though. Even when it comes to live performances, music produced by people is unstable, and everyone does it in their own unique way. And what makes it sound so satisfying are precisely those fluctuations and imperfections."

Does Uematsu have a point? Does true creativity require a soul?