Final Fantasy boss: "Maybe it's time for younger talent to take over the series"

HQ

In a new interview with Final Fantasy producer Naoki Yoshida, he spoke about his views on the future of the Final Fantasy series. Yoshida, whose breakthrough came with his ability to turn the online role-playing game Final Fantasy XIV into a success story, was most recently a producer on this year's instalment in the main series, Final Fantasy XVI. However, it does not look like he will continue in that role for the next title.

Yoshida:

"I've had the chance to work on two of these, 14 and 16, so maybe it's time for someone new, instead of having the same old guys handle the next one [...] I think in some ways it would be good to look to the future and bring in a younger generation, with more youthful sensibilities, to make a new FF with challenges that suit today's world."

"Final Fantasy is about challenging what's been done before [...] And while I'm certainly not looking to pick a fight with the older games, we all make Final Fantasy games thinking 'mine will be the most fun!'"

Check out the hour-long interview between Naoki Yoshida and Sony's Shuhei Yoshida on The AIAS Game Maker's Notebook podcast YouTube channel below.