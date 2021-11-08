English
Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier is heading to mobile devices on November 17

Fans can now pre-register ahead of launch.

Helping to raise fans' spirits following the delay of Final Fantasy XIV's Endwalker expansion, Square Enix has announced that its mobile spin-off Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier will be releasing on Android and iOS devices on November 17.

The game, if you are unaware, takes place in Midgar prior to the events of Final Fantasy VII. It has been described as a "high octane" battle royale that blends RPG elements from the classic RPG series. From the footage that has already been released, we can see players battling it out with assault rifles, shotguns, swords, and magical spells.

If you're interested in checking this one out, then you can pre-register now.

Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier

