Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail will launch on 2nd July

At Pax East it was announced that Fantasy 14: Dawntrail will release on 2nd July, with early access coming a few days earlier on 28th June.

Director and producer Naoki Yoshida also revealed pre-order bonuses for the game at the event. Those who pre-order will have early access to the game, and they'll also get a Wind-up Zidane minion, from Final Fantasy 9, and a pair of Azeyma's earrings to wear.

According to Yoshida, the collector's edition will also contain a Wind-up Garnet minion and the Ark as a mount, both from Final Fantasy 9. There will also be a chocobo brush avaliable for the Pictomancer.

The release date was moved to avoid Elden Ring's Shadow of Erdtree DLC. Yoshida said "we figured everybody ywould be interested in playing the Elden Ring DLC".

Thanks, PC Gamer.