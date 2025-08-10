Final Destination: Bloodlines writer returns for next installment

Following this spring's unexpected hit Final Destination: Bloodlines, Warner Bros and New Line Cinema are moving full steam ahead with the horror franchise. The latest film breathed new life into a series that had been dormant since 2011, grossing an impressive $285 million at the box office — more than any previous installment.

In total, the six films have earned nearly $983 million worldwide. The core premise remains the same: people who once cheated death soon find themselves targeted by a series of brutal and inventive "accidents." In the most recent film, Bloodlines, it's an entire family that falls under the curse, forced to work together to outwit death's devious traps. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lori Evans Taylor — who co-wrote Bloodlines — will return to pen the script for the next chapter as well.

Are you hyped for another bloody chapter in the Final Destination-saga?