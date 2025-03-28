Final Destination: Bloodlines trailer gets 178 million views in 24 hours

HQ

Final Destination's highly anticipated return has drawn a lot of eyes already, as the recently released trailer for the upcoming Final Destination: Bloodlines has drawn up millions of views online.

178 of those million were accounted for within the first 24 hours of the trailer's release, according to Deadline. This makes it the second most-watched horror movie trailer of all-time, and shows that there's still plenty of interest in the slasher series that makes you think twice about even the most regular daily activities.

Final Destination: Bloodlines looks to go back to the beginning, following Death once more as it looks to enact twisted justice on the family of a college student. With deaths that really make you wince, Final Destination: Bloodlines looks primed to draw audiences when it arrives in May.