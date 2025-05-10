Final Destination: Bloodlines broke a world record by setting an old lady on fire

HQ

Final Destination: Bloodlines already looks stacked with gruesome kills. That glass in the ice from the trailer already made me consider never ordering a drink at a bar again. But, as the sixth entry in an iconic horror series, the filmmakers knew they had to go above and beyond.

That's why they brought Yvette Ferguson, a 71-year-old retired stuntwoman, out of retirement and back into action so they could break a world record. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Final Destination: Bloodlines directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein revealed that they set a new record for the oldest person on fire, on camera.

"We lit so many different people on fire, including breaking the world record for oldest person on fire with Yvette Ferguson, who did that full body burn in the silver dress," said Lipovsky. "That was the oldest person ever on fire, on camera."

"Oh, I was on set when they lit her on fire!" said Iris actress Brec Bassinger. "I was within her vicinity. God, it was beautiful. Everyone started clapping...She was so pumped."

Keep an eye out for a woman on fire who might have the glee in her of someone who just broke a world record when Final Destination: Bloodlines releases on the 14th of May.