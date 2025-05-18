Final Destination: Bloodlines breaks box office records

HQ

Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth installment in the long-running horror series about how no one escapes death's wrath, has had an impressive start at the box office. Speculation is now swirling that the film could rake in as much as 470 million SEK (approx. $43 million USD) before the weekend is over — a figure that would easily surpass the previous record holder, The Final Destination from 2009, which grossed 280 million SEK during its opening weekend.

This new chapter, directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, follows Stefani, who is haunted by nightmares of a 1968 accident — an event her grandmother survived. Before long, Stefani realizes that she and her entire family are in danger, setting off a race against time to break the deadly cycle... and outwit death itself.

Bloodlines has enjoyed a healthy dose of pre-release buzz, especially for its creative and grotesque death scenes that once again turn the most mundane situations into full-on death traps. Tony Todd returns in his iconic role as William Bludworth, and his improvised farewell in the film marks his final appearance, following his passing last year.

Are you planning to see Bloodlines? And how do you feel about the Final Destination series as a whole?