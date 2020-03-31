Fils-Aime promotes social distancing with Animal Crossing

Reggie Fils-Aime was the face of Nintendo of America for so long that he earned an almost cult-like following. This was, of course, helped further by his honesty, sharp one-liners, and just having what we simple mortals refer to as "charisma". That's why it has been nice to see Fils-Aime staying in touch with the video game community even after leaving Nintendo (for a well-deserved break) on his popular Twitter account.

Now he has used that platform to remind everyone how important it is that we practice social distancing during these trying coronavirus times, and he does this in the best possible way, and that's by using Animal Crossing: New Horizons as a prop.

Below is the picture Fils-Aime tweeted as a reminder, and here at Gamereactor offices around the world, there are several of us who are using the very same game as an escape from the stresses of the outside world. If you've not already, check out review for more on why we recommend that you join us.