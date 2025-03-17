Filmmaker Icíar Bollaín on the latest edition of the Goya Awards: "When you divide the prize, you make more people happy"

HQ

It's been a month since the big surprise that was the Goya Awards 2025 gala. For the first time in the history of the Spanish film awards, an award for Best Film was ex aequo, that is, it had two winners, El 47 and La infiltrada.

A few days ago we were able to talk to the two-time winner of the award (for Te doy mis ojos in 2004), Icíar Bollaín, as part of the presentation of the San Diego Comic-Con in Malaga, the first non-US edition of this comic, films and videogames event. Gamereactor asked the actress and director about various topics related to the world of film and her career, but also about her opinion on the historic moment we are living in the 39th edition of the Goya Awards.

"It was something quite unique, it made me think that it hadn't happened before, I guess it's very difficult", the filmmaker acknowledged. "Also, they didn't know anything about it, so it was quite funny. I've been to other festivals and when you split the award, it makes people happier. Two people get to take home their Goya, which is great."

You can enjoy the full interview in the video below.