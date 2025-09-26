Filming starts on Spaceballs 2 with full cast reveal

HQ

Spaceballs 2 was announced earlier this year and now the film has taken the next big step to becoming real as filming has begun on the parody sequel. As revealed in a new photo showing off the whole cast, Rick Moranis is officially coming out of retirement for Spaceballs 2.

While it was heavily implied Moranis would be a part of the movie in the first reveal, it has now been locked in the actor is coming back, as we see him in the back of the cast photo (via Variety). Keen-eyed internet users spotted that the photo parodied the cast picture from The Force Awakens.

Already then Spaceballs 2 is showing it's ready to take big swings at Star Wars yet again. Alongside Moranis, Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, and Mel Brooks will also be reprising their roles, and new stars include Lewis Pullman, Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, and Anthony Carrigan.

Spaceballs 2 is currently set for release in 2027, and we're likely to get some more cheeky updates like this between now and then.