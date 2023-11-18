Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Venom 3

Filming of Venom 3 has resumed after the strike break

Tom Hardy confirmed this with a post on Instagram.

Both Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage were thoroughly loathed by critics when they hit theaters. The first, however, got a decent reception from the audience, while the sequel didn't manage to satisfy many.

Despite this, Sony is determined to release a third installment in the series. Like so many other films, however, production came to an abrupt halt when the Hollywood strike began. Now, the strike is over, filming has resumed, which we know thanks to an image Tom Hardy has shared on Instagram.

Photo: IMDb

