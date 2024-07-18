Filming of the sequel to M3GAN has started

One of the most successful horror films of last year, starring the murderous doll M3GAN, is getting ready to return as it has now been confirmed that filming of the sequel has begun, as per Fangoria.

There have been many delays and the release date of M3GAN 2 has been pushed back several times, which has understandably affected filming.

But now it seems that the film is guaranteed to hit cinemas around the world on June 27 next year, and the team is in full swing filming the project.

Thankfully, several of the cast from the first film are back, including Allison Williams and Violet McGraw reprising their respective roles, as well as screenwriter Akela Cooper and Gerar Johnstone once again directing.

What exactly the murderous puppet will get up to in the sequel is still unclear, but we're obviously looking forward to new evil antics!

Are you excited about M3GAN 2?