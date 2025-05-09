Filming of Fallout: Season 2 is now complete

HQ

Although we are currently enjoying the second season of the phenomenal series The Last of Us, it was Fallout that we enjoyed about a year ago, which was also an absolutely phenomenal movie adaptation of a video game. It was almost immediately picked up for a second season, and as we previously reported, it is currently being filmed.

Or... it was being filmed. Because on Thursday evening, the actors behind the two main characters Lucy MacLean and The Ghoul, Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins, posted via Instagram that filming has now wrapped. Fallout is obviously a series that requires a lot of post production work, but a premiere late this year or most likely early 2026 seems likely.



