Filming is set to commence soon on the Borderlands movie

Video game movies really are all the rage at the moment. A Monster Hunter movie launched last month and just on the horizon we have adaptations of Resident Evil and Uncharted to look forward to. Another video game related movie that fans have been eagerly anticipating is the yet-to-be-titled Borderlands film. Things had gone quiet on the project for a little while, but now Adam Goodman, head of MidAtlantic Films has suggested that filming is set to commence soon within Hungary.

Within a Hollywood Reporter article, Goodman states: "We're opened up space for a Lionsgate film, Borderlands, we're doing season three of Jack Ryan for Paramount TV, and we're doing a Marvel project, which, for the usual security reasons, I can't talk about."

With filming just being around the corner, the movie still clearly has a long way to go, but it's still nice to see that the wheels are in motion. Sitting in the director's seat for this one is Eli Roth and the film is set to star both Kevin Hart and Cate Blanchett.