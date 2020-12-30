Filming has wrapped up on the Resident Evil movie reboot

You're watching Advertisements

It has been confirmed on Twitter that filming has officially come to an end for the Resident Evil movie reboot. The film is currently scheduled for a September 9, 2021 release date and is centered around the very first two games within the franchise.

Posting on Twitter, the official Resident Evil account said: "that's a wrap in Raccoon City. diREcted by Johannes Roberts."

We have our fingers crossed that the franchise's transition to the big screen is smoother this time around. Six films focused on the popular games have been released so far, but none of these have managed to generate a positive critical reception. The film does have Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, The Strangers: Prey At Night) at the helm though, so we are feeling pretty optimistic.