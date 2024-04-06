Filming has started on the new Karate Kid

Filming is now officially underway for the sequel to Karate Kid, which will once again feature stars Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio. This time, however, it is not Jaden Smith who plays the Karate Kid, but a new talent who has taken the role, namely Ben Wang. Once again Ralph Macchio will step into the role of Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan will play the role of Kung Fu master Mr. He.

The film will be set on the East Coast this time and focus on a Chinese teenager who through martial arts will find himself a little help from a mentor or maybe even two? The film will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle, who is best known for the film The End of the F***ing World, and the script will be written by Rob Lieber. The Karate Kid is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 13.