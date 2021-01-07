You're watching Advertisements

Actress Elizabeth Olsen revealed recently on Jimmy Kimmel Live that filming has come to a standstill on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, due to the Covid-19 situation in the UK. Currently, the UK is within its third full lockdown, and yesterday, it reported its highest figure of daily infections and largest number of fatalities since April last year.

Speaking on the show, Olsen said: "Since the hospitals are overwhelmed here, we can't go back to work until that calms down," said Olsen. "I'm just safely hanging out here [in the UK], and just really grateful I get to be working. Disney has kept me busy during quarantine!"

The film is currently slated for a 2022 release, but with this latest setback, we wouldn't be surprised if this date is later amended.

