Filming has begun on the second season of The Rings of Power

The first season of Amazon's mega budget series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is almost over. The sixth episode aired last week and with eight in total in this first season, we have less than two weeks before the show wraps up. But what about Season 2 you ask?

Well, it has been revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that the second season has already begun filming. Kicking off at Bray Studios in London, the series has moved from filming in New Zealand in favour of the UK, as part of a decision that is described as "more economical" and so that Amazon can build a "multishow hub".

While no release date has been given for Season 2 yet, we do know that it will also be eight episodes in length, as was Season 1, and that aside from various cast members returning, a new character has been added: an ancient elf known as Círdan.

