Filming has begun on the final season of Outer Banks

HQ

It seemed like Netflix was done with Outer Banks following its third season, as the gang wrapped up a long adventure that spanned three seasons and essentially rode off into the sunset. However, the show proved to be too big of a hit and the streamer wanted more, so a fourth season debuted and this one picked up on the gang a few years later as they were heading off on another adventure. This more mature story hit a big conclusive moment at the end of Season 4, with the plans to pick up on it and end once and for all in the incoming Season 5.

Work on this final chapter of the show is now well underway as Netflix has revealed that cast members are back together and have started to film the fifth and final season of the show. This was confirmed in a social media post, where the streamer explains that "OBX SEASON 5 IS NOW IN PRODUCTION".

The premiere date for this last batch of episodes has yet to be confirmed, but a reasonable guess would be in 2026, likely as one of the streamer's biggest offering of the year.