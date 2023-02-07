Filming has begun on the A Quiet Place spinoff

Filming has started on the A Quiet Place franchise spin-off film, titled A Quiet Place: Day One.

Although briefly shown in A Quiet Place Part II, the spin-off film is unrelated to the series' other entries and the upcoming A Quiet Place Part III, and follows the stories of entirely new characters.

The start of shooting was announced via the franchise's co-creator, John Krasinski, via Twitter, who stated he was "honoured to be there" on day one.

The film will star Lupita Nyong'o (Us, Black Panther, Little Monsters), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, Overlord), and Alex Wolff (Hereditary, Pig, Old).

With a script written by Jeff Nichols and Scott Beck, and with Michael Sarnoski directing, it's sure to be interesting to see the franchise take an entirely new direction. The film releases in cinemas on March 8, 2024.