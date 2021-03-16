Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Filming for the live-action Cowboy Bebop series has concluded

No release date has been revealed yet for the series.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Filming for the live-action Cowboy Bebop Netflix series has now come to an end after almost two years. This was confirmed by actress Daniella Pineda, who shared a celebratory post on her Instagram. The post states:

"I'm coming back on the air to say.....Season 1 of COWBOY BEBOP is finally, finished. Gonna dip again but will return after these messages."

No release date has yet been confirmed for the live-action series, but it is believed to contain 10 episodes. Alongside Pineda, who stars as Faye Valentine, the cast for the upcoming series includes John Cho (known for the Harold & Kumar films), and Mustafa Shakir, who starred in Marvel's Luke Cage.

We will be sure to keep you updated once more details on the upcoming series emerge.

Filming for the live-action Cowboy Bebop series has concluded
IMDb


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy