Filming for the live-action Cowboy Bebop series has concluded

Filming for the live-action Cowboy Bebop Netflix series has now come to an end after almost two years. This was confirmed by actress Daniella Pineda, who shared a celebratory post on her Instagram. The post states:

"I'm coming back on the air to say.....Season 1 of COWBOY BEBOP is finally, finished. Gonna dip again but will return after these messages."

No release date has yet been confirmed for the live-action series, but it is believed to contain 10 episodes. Alongside Pineda, who stars as Faye Valentine, the cast for the upcoming series includes John Cho (known for the Harold & Kumar films), and Mustafa Shakir, who starred in Marvel's Luke Cage.

We will be sure to keep you updated once more details on the upcoming series emerge.