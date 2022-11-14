Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Filming for the Gran Turismo movie has started

And Sony has celebrated with a new picture.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Filming is now underway for the Gran Turismo movie, as Sony has now announced via a tweet. The production company has celebrated the milestone by sharing an on-set image, which gives a tease of the sorts of movie it will be when it debuts next year.

"Filming is now underway on #GranTurismoMovie - based on the inspiring true story of a Gran Turismo player, Jann Mardenborough, who won a series of gaming competitions leading him to become an actual professional racecar driver."

The Gran Turismo movie is being directed by Neill Blomkamp, and features a cast including the likes of David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Djimon Hounsou, Geri Halliwell-Horner, and lead star Archie Madekwe. The film will open in cinemas on August 11, 2023.

Filming for the Gran Turismo movie has started


Loading next content