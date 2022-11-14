Filming for the Gran Turismo movie has started

HQ

Filming is now underway for the Gran Turismo movie, as Sony has now announced via a tweet. The production company has celebrated the milestone by sharing an on-set image, which gives a tease of the sorts of movie it will be when it debuts next year.

"Filming is now underway on #GranTurismoMovie - based on the inspiring true story of a Gran Turismo player, Jann Mardenborough, who won a series of gaming competitions leading him to become an actual professional racecar driver."

The Gran Turismo movie is being directed by Neill Blomkamp, and features a cast including the likes of David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Djimon Hounsou, Geri Halliwell-Horner, and lead star Archie Madekwe. The film will open in cinemas on August 11, 2023.