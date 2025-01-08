Filming for Scream 7 has now begun

The highly anticipated Scream 7 is officially in production, nearly two years after the last instalment hit theatres. Despite the departure of both Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, the franchise is set to continue with Neve Campbell reprising her iconic role as Sidney Prescott. Former screenwriter Kevin Williamson, now stepping behind the camera as director, shared the exciting news in a post on Instagram, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity and honouring the late Wes Craven. Set to hit theatres in February 2026, Scream 7 promises to bring fresh thrills with a talented new cast.

What are your expectations for the latest chapter in the Scream saga?