Filming Aquaman was painful but tech is better for the sequel

HQ

Aquaman became a huge hit for DC and Warner and is actually their highest-grossing superhero movie to this date, beating The Batman, Joker, Wonder Woman and everything else. But the taping was a hassle and painful for the actors, as so much takes place underwater, with special solutions needed.

Fortunately, the tech has improved a lot for the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which premieres in March 2023. During a recent panel discussion with director James Wan, he explains the old and new procedure:

"On the first movie, we really put the actors through a lot of physical pain, you know hanging them on wires and what we call tuning forks. It was not the most comfortable apparatus to be strapped into. With this film we were able to now embrace new technology where we literally captured...literally putting like 100 cameras on the actors, capturing their performances and then taking what they do and then applying that to 3D version of themselves.

It's less painful for the actors, which makes it easier for me as well, because they're not screaming and yelling at me... but the most important thing is it really frees up the filmmaking to really do things I've never been able to do before. And that is exciting."

Jason Momoa is of course back as the titular Arthur Curry/Aquaman alongside the star-studded cast with names like Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman.

Thanks CinemaBlend